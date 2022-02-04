I was sadden to see that the annual Christmas bird count was down from previous years. We know that birds are a vital part of our habitat and help to ensure the propagation of seeds for new growth. They also consume vast quantities of bugs during the spring and summer.
Living in Beaver Valley on the East Verde River, we are a natural flyway for birds migrating through our state. There was speculation as to why the annual count was down. Of course, climate change is always thrown out as a culprit, like it is for everything, but I believe there is an underlying problem that is being over looked. Feral cats.
“Americans keep an estimated 60 million cats as pets. Let’s say each cat kills only one bird a year. That would mean that cats kill over 60 million birds (minimum) each year — more wildlife than any oil spill.
“Cats are a serious threat to fledglings, birds roosting at night and birds on a nest. Research shows that de-clawing cats and bell collars do not prevent them from killing birds and other small animals. For healthy cats and wild birds, cats should not be allowed to roam free.”
When good intentions lead to unintended consequences. Last November at the monthly HOA meeting of Beaver Valley, our president warns that a terrible disease was going around called Leptospiroses. So, the discussion was to not leave out dog or cat food, so the skunks, raccoon, etc. would not have anything to eat.
Now this is where it gets interesting. One resident spoke up and said that he had trapped, spayed and neutered 62 feral cats in our neighborhood, and turned them back loose. He puts food out for them every evening, but makes sure to bring it in before dark.
I about fell out of my chair. Now, if you saw the figures above, multiply those times 62, plus any other house cats that are in Beaver Valley, and a song bird has to run a gauntlet to make it through. Plus, the fact the cats poop in our river, where our drinking water comes from, and carry fleas and ticks, and God only knows what else.
It is not climate change that’s the problem. It’s people with good intentions but unintended consequences.
