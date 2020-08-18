Editor:
Tom Morrissey just won reelection as the mayor of Payson by 67 votes (0.44%) — hardly a landslide. One of his primary campaign issues was how he has replaced the Kenny Evans’ “Good Old Boy” system. The problem is, he replaced it with the Tom Morrissey Version #2: the “Tea Party Good Old Boy” system.
As soon as Mr. Morrissey took office with his 4-3 majority of tea partiers on the town council, they fired our town manager without ever documenting their reasons — just a lot of innuendo about talking to unspecified town employees. I understand the town manager works at the pleasure of the mayor, but you could hardly call the process that the mayor used to terminate him as “transparent.” Also, it has now been two years and he still hasn’t even advertised for a new town manager. Ms. DeSchaff has been doing the job on an interim basis all this time — that is hardly fair to her!
Mr. Morrissey, immediately upon taking office, purged all of the volunteers on the town committees (e.g., Parks and Rec) and replaced them with his hand-picked members. Again, no transparency! He formed a committee to research/investigate all the corruption with the town’s contracts implemented by his predecessors. This committee apparently found nothing substantive, since they have just kind of melted into the sunset. No official report was ever published of their findings.
Mr. Morrissey, it is time for you to do a reset and start representing all of the people in our town, not just the tea partiers. Winning by a mere 67 votes plus losing the tea party majority on the council after running our town for two years tells me that you have done a mediocre job of representing “all” of the people in our town.
I challenge you to step up and be the “mayor for all of the residents of Payson” your next two years!
Dean Martinson, Payson
(1) comment
Hey Dean your probably waiting for Sleepy Joe to come out of the bunker too!! The Mayor won because your “good ole boys” with their toxictom signs couldn’t influence the good citizens of this town. No brag just fact!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!