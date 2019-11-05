Editor:
I often see people in Payson shop the clearance racks for items from $1 to $5.
They give those items to churches, schools and charities. Some of the items are toys, clothes, shoes and school supplies.
We have many unsung heroes. Good things are happening in Payson, Arizona!
Roscoe & Sarah Dabney
