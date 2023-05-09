Gosar out of touch May 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gosar out of touchPaul Gosar represents Arizona at a nazi rally in Hungary?Isn’t that a little outside our district?Tony Perea, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physiology Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Forest Service chief grilled over delays in efforts to avert wildfires That iris in your backyard could be historic and valuable to an irisarian Star Valley takes purchase of Pete’s Place off the table Meeting at the Bridge for brunch Three arrested on drug, theft charges Latest Stories State prepares for the end of Title 42 Tucson legislator seeks dismissal of ethics complaint Tonto Pass kiosk installed near Shoofly Ruins Gov. strikes budget deal with Legislature Lawsuit could force feds to dramatically increase protection for rare garter snakes Gov. gives up on plan to curb education vouchers Robust broadband finally at all Gila County schools and libraries Trail training available during Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction trail workdays Payson medical student surprised by lottery scholarship That iris in your backyard could be historic and valuable to an irisarian Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Open discussion requested Gosar out of touch The price of freedom Looking back on 401 and 402 Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Limerick Day Pay Up! A Tax Day Quiz Mental health benefits to being organized Don’t let the county get away with the $500 fine on feeding wild animals Columnists The first aircraft crash I ever saw - Part 5 Big George Foreman review: Gets four sawblades for acting The first aircraft crash I ever saw – Part 4 War film 'The Covenant' gets five sawblades The first aircraft crash I ever saw – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers EAC Employment Dr. Jaber Abawi Alliant Gas - Know Where to Dig Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Community Wellness & Education Big O Tires Integricare 2x3 Chapman Auto Center Payson Flag Fund Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Berkshire Hathaway Home Services M. Gutierrez Humane Society Hoedown Humane Society Volunteers Needed ERA Real Estate - Steve Cantrill Westwood Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Business Directory Welcome to the home of rodeo Caregivers Workshop Payson Plumbing Solutions Sawmill Theatres Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Ponderosa Bible Church Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry Sawmill Theatres Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!