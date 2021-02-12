Editor:
Congressman Paul Gosar needs to crawl out from under his rock where he is hiding, hoping that his involvement in the attack upon our Capitol will fade from the public eye as his colleague and fellow whack-o conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, steals the limelight.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sedition as “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority; a seditionist is one who is disposed to arouse or take part in or guilty of sedition.”
There is visual evidence of Gosar’s ties to extremist groups, posing in Prescott with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, not to mention the video entitled “This Election is a Joke” and his statement to the Oath Keepers that “we are already in a civil war, we just haven’t started shooting each other yet.”
There are numerous Gosar tweets, Facebook postings, and newsletter statements that spread false allegations without evidence that the election was compromised, including the now debunked conspiracy theory that the Dominion machines were compromised.
Then there is the matter of “Stop the Steal” organizer, Ali Alexander, specifically calling Gosar “my captain” in naming Gosar by name as one of the three lawmakers who he said helped come up with a plan to put “maximum pressure” on Congress when certifying the 2020 electoral college votes.
The icing on the cake was Paul Gosar on the House floor, objecting to the certification of the Arizona electoral votes.
If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck. Paul Gosar is a seditionist and needs to suffer the consequences. He must be removed from Congress.
Pat Edelen Smith, Payson
