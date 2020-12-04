Editor:
Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar made national news (recently) with his efforts to appoint members to the Electoral College who would give Arizona’s electoral votes to the guy who lost the election by over 6 million votes!
These folks are called “Faithless electors,” and yes this has happened before. Hence the name ...
Regardless of your party affiliation this should trouble you greatly.
Voter suppression has been rampant during this election as we have seen again and again ... but the idea of throwing out the votes of ANY voter should infuriate everyone who believes in the Constitution of the United States of America.
“One man, one vote” has been the cornerstone of our democracy.
Gosar has refused to honor his oath of office ... again by trying to negate our legal votes!
Gosar will never be defeated in his gerrymandered district, but his constituents should demand honesty from him concerning our elections.
Put yourself in our place, ALL votes should count.
Voltaire said, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
Now Voltaire was not an American, but his words have been used by American politicians as a pillar of their election promises for decades.
Republican voters should call out Gosar for his hypocrisy.
We Democrats would be screaming at our representatives if they tried to do that to our Republican friends.
Once again I beg of you, “Do the right thing.”
Ted Paulk, Payson
(1) comment
Ted,
Ted,
You're correct sir. All votes should count if they're legal. How about the suitcases full of ballots that were added in Georgia? How about the extra 700K ballots in Pennsylvania? Piles of ballots with no down ballot votes? The largest number of votes received, even more than Obama, from a guy who couldn't get 1,000 people to show up to a rally? His lack of campaigning is understandable, now. The fix was already in, and he even "misspoke" about it publicly.
This is very far from over. Buckle up. There's a reason Kamala hasn't stepped down from her Senate seat yet. Biggest election fraud attempt in history right here. It's a shame the media doesn't want to report on the news.
Jack
