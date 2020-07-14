Editor:
“If you don’t vote or you vote for a Democrat, you’re voting for communism.” Really? Can anyone take Paul Gosar seriously anymore? Does he even know what communism is? Is it the form of government that Putin leads …Russian Communism; that Xi Jinping leads … Chinese Communism; that Kim Jong-un leads … North Korean Communism? What is Gosar talking about? Who knows? Certainly not Gosar!
Is it the brave Democrats, independents and, yes, Republicans who join the military and fight against the aggression of communist regimes in Eastern Europe, the Mid-East, Vietnam and Korea? Is it Gosar who never served in the military and Trump who got five deferments and a fictitious bone spur to avoid combat in Vietnam? It’s probably a good idea not to vote for Trump or Gosar if you want true patriots and leadership in Washington that can get the coronavirus under control; if you want Washington to lead the world in combating climate change; if you want to solve immigration issues; if you want to preserve Social Security and Medicare; if you want to resist the aggression of totalitarian communist regimes.
Gosar should be concerned with the totalitarian direction in which Trump and the Republicans in Congress are leading this country, but Gosar has no idea about what he is saying or facts to support his assertions. He’s just trying to spread fear and hatred in voters about the motivations of Democrats, all of whom, like independents and most Republicans, support our democratic/republican form of government and are willing to join the military to fight for it. Democrats and Republicans should be working together to ensure that our form of government survives the 21st century.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
Great letter. Hopefully the people of Congressional Dist 4 will finally vote Gosar out...Gosar supports Uranium Mining at the Grand Canyon, because mining companies support Gosar.
