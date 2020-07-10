Editor:
Too bad that congressional candidates don’t have to pass either a vision or mental health exam. If they did, our Congressman Paul Gosar would have failed based upon his rant in the Roundup last week.
He obviously suffers from irrational fears, poor memory, and needs anger management counseling. In the 2018 election, six of his nine brothers and sisters voted against him. They were alarmed at Gosar’s increasingly extremist views on immigration, health care and white supremacists. “He’s not fit for office and needs to be removed” one brother said. In 2015 he accused Pope Francis of being a “leftist,” and said he should stick to church teachings.
Speaking of Communists, Gosar apparently can’t see what his Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee colleagues did: Trump asked for and received Russian Communist help to win the 2016 election. Since then he has asked the Chinese Communists, the Ukraine, and Turkey to help him. No fake news here folks, there are plenty of video recordings of Trump’s requests. So, Congressman, if you are concerned about Communist influence in America, look to Trump and his buddy Vladimir Putin, not Democrats.
Ric Hinkie, Payson
Too bad that a growing number of contributors to the Payson Roundup don't have to pass drug tests because I want some of what some of them are apparently on.
I don't even know where to start with this one. TDS is real. Have a great weekend!
Jack
