Government-run health care
Editor:
The UAW currently has ongoing strikes at auto plants across the USA. For over 80 years the union members have steadily struggled for dignity, good pay and health benefits. They have achieved a great deal and want to preserve their gains.
The members have managed to negotiate what many consider to be “Cadillac” plans for their medical benefits. The golden medical plans have benefits that cover medical issues that are far superior to most plans available to most people. It took the UAW over 80 years to get these plans for their workers. Good for them.
180 million other people have medical plans as part of their pay and benefits package at their workplace. Less than 20 million Americans have no benefits and must pay their own medical bills, depend upon charity or go without.
The Democrat Party advocates “Medicare for All” including people who sneak into our country against our laws and regulations. This would stuff everyone into a one size fits all plan administered and controlled by government workers. The UAW union members would be stripped of their “Cadillac” plan and get lesser coverage at a higher price. Ditto the other 180 million people who have coverage from their jobs. Imagine that, wrecking plans that people are more or less happy with and replacing them with government, one size fits all plans. Hummmmm.
Other government-run health care includes the very troubled VA and the single system with the worst outcomes in the country, the Indian Health System.
When you vote for Democrats, you will get what you ask for. But you won’t like it.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
