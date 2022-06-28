About a year ago, a letter was written to the editor asking the MHA to reveal where the water is coming from to fill the lake at Granite Dells Park. This topic was never addressed other than Ms. Smith’s assurance that there are two streams that would be filling it. The only two streams on the Granite Dells Park property are the ones that are being engineered to accommodate runoff from monsoon rains.
The 67 homeowners (families) east of the Granite Dells Park, are concerned about how this beautiful lake will be filled initially and replenished as needed, especially now, during this drought. Last year, Ms. Smith said, “we have wells on the property but we would never do anything to hurt our aquifer and all the neighbors below the park that depend on their wells.”
We, once again, implore the MHA not to use the water from their wells to fill the lake since it will affect the amount of groundwater available to our wells that lie downstream. We depend on our wells for water since we do not have any access to Town of Payson water.
Since the MHA has acquired this land under the label “for educational purposes,” the Town of Payson (TOP) seems to indicate that they have no jurisdiction and also remain silent while we taxpayers below the park continue to wonder: (1) Is the MHA is going to pump the water from their wells and thus deplete our water for a lake? (2) Do they have a plan to pipe water from existing effluent? Might this effluent water be shared? (3) Or, are they planning to purchase Blue Ridge water (C.C. Cragin)?
As indicated in the letter published a year ago: “It’s time to talk about water.”
We, the undersigned, and many other families of Granite Dells Subdivision and surrounding areas need to know … WHAT IS YOUR INTENT?
In this period of severe weather events, water continues to be a serious concern across the West, especially in Arizona. Though TOP leadership has shown great wisdom in securing water for our town’s future through Blue Ridge Reservoir, please keep in mind the needs of the 67 families that will be affected — we are your constituents, too. Let’s do what is right in this place we call home and love … Payson, Arizona.
