If the elected officials of Payson, Arizona are not bright enough to accept the offer from MHA Foundation to manage a FREE $6 million park. I will be more than happy to step in. Please.
Things I have discovered about parks. They make money.
My research indicates revenue streams are literally in every direction.
My new free park will have:
Ball fields, covered ramadas, sand volleyball, pickleball, an amphitheater, music and entertainment venues with a stage over the lake, soccer fields, a concession stand, hiking trails with beautiful views, a lake and fishing, bocce ball, tether ball, cascading water features, picnic areas, playgrounds, complete ADA accessibility so all family members can be included, free internet, outdoor yoga and exercise classes, outdoor teaching opportunities, clean bathrooms and filtered drinking fountains. And more.
My park will offer faster fire protection to those nearby.
My park will sustain waterfowl and wildlife.
My park is engineered to capture water to keep my costs down.
My park has artificial sports fields to keep my costs down.
Together, all of this creates a pile of money to build new things and maintain my existing facilities.
My free park will contain discounted public events, like fairs, concerts, and festivals. Visitors will use restaurants or go shopping.
Cha Ching!
My park will be recognized as a powerful tool for our rural community and the local economy.
I don’t think you could calculate the millions of dollars of economic impact to businesses in town. Maybe I could cash in on that as well with promotions.
My park will have public health benefits. My park will have places for people, children, and pets to get exercise and see nature, which is good for mental health and well-being, too. There will be places for little league and soccer games, for stronger, healthier children who have fun and learn teamwork.
Just think how I could cash in on that.
My park will become a destination.
Heck with all the money I will be making I could build a pool.
I didn’t spend a dime and I didn’t work hard. I am proud of my new money maker.
Please come visit my free new park. It is a blast.
Probably the only thing I won’t argue with Jeff on 😊I like the Free Park also 🙏 I’ll stay out of the bickering and let council negotiate terms of maintenance. It just would have been nice to keep Taylor pool open while they negotiated a new pool . That was possible and only thing I’m upset about . 🏊♀️👍
