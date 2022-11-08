Grass carp will grow as much as 2 inches a month, with that in mind I expect them to weigh as much as 20 pounds in a year. We have taken them as big as 73 pounds in Arkansas in bow fishing contest.
They are easy to catch if you know how, here is the way I have caught them in other waters. Soon they will school on top of the water where you can see them. Put a clear bobber on about 2 feet above your “barbless long shank hook.” Cast beyond them and slowly reel in right past their noses, with a big fat nightcrawler on the hook. The bobber keeps the worm almost on the surface where they are. They will usually grab that worm if you present it like this.
The long shank barbless hook will greatly reduce them getting the hook too deep, thus you can release them to fight another fisherman another day. They are great fighters so I would use at least 14-pound line and a very big net.
The rate of growth varies from one water source to another, so they may not be 20 pounds in a year, but close to it. In any event we have some great fishing to look forward to, they were stocked here sometime this year.
Enjoy this resource and please release them, as they will greatly reduce the moss in the lake, that is the reason they were stocked in Green Valley lake.
