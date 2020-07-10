Editor:
Our local Soroptimist club has been a part of this community since 1975. Although our primary focus is on supporting women and girls through education, we have had a variety of Rim Country projects over the years. In March, usually, we have provided trays of cookies to our first responders — law enforcement, firefighters, Tonto Search and Rescue, ambulance and more. Although the cookies are sent with gratitude and affection, nothing can actually express the appreciation for those who serve and protect.
During this difficult time and wildfire season, our thoughts and prayers are with all of you, especially those on the firelines. Despite horrendous raging fires over the years, you have kept us safe. THANK YOU! During the month of July, if you need a cookie or two, please stop by Payson Tax Service, 1008 N. Beeline Highway. The owner and Soroptimist Carol Blann will be pleased to provide you with a couple. Again, please accept our cookies and gratitude for the very difficult job you face.
Margaret Holmes, president 2020-2021, Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!