Editor:
One day about four weeks ago, I received a couple of phone calls telling me that the Bush Fire might takeout the utility poles that carry electricity to our town. They were asking me, “if the power goes out, would I go to their home to check-in on and comfort their animals?” Yes, of course! All day I prepared for the electricity to go out.
The electric power never did go out that day (or since.) Our firefighters saved the wooden utility poles; they saved the many homes and businesses in the Bush Fire’s path. In fact, besides the smoke, many of us never really realized the most terrible fire in the nation (this year) was ablaze.
I am so grateful for the men and women, our firefighters, who risk their lives walking into the smoke and flames to protect our homes, businesses and, in deed, our town.
We now have two more fires blazing west and north of Payson. No break in the firefighting action, they just keep going! And, we keep living our lives doing what we can to be safe from fire danger.
I am forever grateful for the smart, brave firefighters we have here in the town of Payson. Thank you!
“Thank You Payson Fire Department” donation boxes are at varied Payson small business locations providing us the opportunity to contribute whatever we can in gratitude for our Payson Fire Department.
Payson Small Businesses hosting “Thank You Payson Fire Department” donation boxes include Rim Liquor, 260 Café, Tractor Supply, JJ’s Barbershop, Subway at Bashas’ shopping center, Arby’s, Time Out Thrift, Ace Hardware, KRIM, Big O Tires, Pistoll Annie’s, El Rancho, La Sierra, Pinon, Alfonzo’s, KMOG and Church of the Nazarene.
I Love Payson!
Sarah Berry
