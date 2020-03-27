Editor:
Several weeks ago I was scheduled at Banner Payson hospital for outpatient surgery. Prior to admission I was interviewed by Patty and had pre-surgical testing.
Several days later I arrived at the hospital admission desk at 6 a.m. and was admitted by Kristy to an exam room preparing for surgery with my wife and nurse Cami.
While I was in pre-surgical area, Joe from anesthesiology, John my surgical nurse and Dr. Evans, all confirmed the exact surgical site. I was visited by a volunteer who gave me a much appreciated Guardian Angel pin. Joe and Cami applied a nerve block and then John and I arrived at the O.R. at 7:30 a.m., on schedule. Joe asked me to count and before I finished counting I was with my wife and nurse Natalie in a post surgical area.
I was discharged and home by 11:30 a.m. beginning my recovery after a successful surgery. I received a phone call next day inquiring on my home progress and later a signed postcard by these team members thanking me for choosing Banner Heath Payson.
I would like to thank this team of health professionals for their encouragement, support and expertise. From pre-admission to home recovery, this team, while supporting each other, displayed confidence, courtesy, knowledge and compassion to their mission which was, my best outcome. Thank you.
David Rutter
