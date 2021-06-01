Great town to call home
Editor:
Earth is a tough school! We’re all here to do our Creator’s work to bring harmony in all the world. We are to learn and experience all things, making constant decisions about our attitudes, words and actions. Our choices DO matter for our own and the world’s progress. The closer we get to wanting the best for everyone, the more harmony, cooperation and peace there will be in the world.
Payson is a pretty generous town! It has many small town problems, but the wise thinking and generosity of so many people and groups shine through like stars! It’s a great town to call home.
Lois McClusky, Payson
