Editor:
Splash pad or not, this blight to our best tourist resource and a place for the community quiet and peaceful enjoyment needs to be repaired. To just simply make an ugly hole in the park with no plan to grade and reseed is simply irresponsible and indicative of our current town leadership. The ruined barriers and police tape make it look like a crime scene. The Payson Town Council may not care about the appearance of Green Valley Park, but we (the taxpayers) do.
That open patch of mud violates Payson Town Code 91.02 91.37 130.23 130.26 154-03-003.The poorly planned building removal clearly had no park repair component and has remained an eyesore and safety hazard for far too long. It clearly obstructs the free use of property so as to essentially interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property by an entire community or neighborhood or by a considerable number of persons.
The taxpayers paid for Green Valley Park and you as elected officials are tasked with maintaining it. Please do the job you were elected to do. The current Green Valley Park condition is simply embarrassing and unsafe. We the people of Payson are tired of looking at your mess.
91.02 PUBLIC NUISANCES DEFINED.
The following specific acts, omissions, conditions and things in or upon any private lot, building, structure or premises, or in or upon any public right-of-way, streets, avenue, alley, park, parkway or other public or private place in the town are hereby declared to be public nuisances:
(M) Any unguarded or abandoned excavation, pit, well or hole that is dangerous, injurious or harmful to life or property.
(O) The doing of any act, or omitting to perform a duty, or suffering or permitting any condition or thing to be or exist, which act, omission, condition or other thing does either of the following:
(1) Unlawfully interferes with, obstructs, or tends to obstruct or renders dangerous the free passage or use, in the customary manner, of any stream, public park, parkway, square, sidewalk, street or highway in the town and is no less a nuisance because the extent of the annoyance or damage inflicted is unequal.
(2) Obstructs the free use of property so as to essentially interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property by an entire community or neighborhood or by a considerable number of persons.
Jeff Robbins, Payson
