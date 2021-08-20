Editor:
I confess to being astonished and a little scared by Peter Aleshire’s piece about local Republican candidate David Marshall (Roundup, 13 Aug 21). I’m astonished at Mr. Marshall’s outlandish views, such as, President Biden is a Grand Wizard in the KKK; Susan Rice is actually running the White House; and sex education in schools is training kids to be pedophiles. (Mr. Marshall makes several other such fringe claims — read the newspaper article to get the full dose of weird.)
As we know, friends and neighbors, this sort of individual is bound to pop up now and then, and when they do we can usually make them go away by simply ignoring them. Will Mr. Marshall be ignored and thus go away? (Here come the scary bits.) It doesn’t look that way at all! If Mr. Aleshire’s reporting is accurate, Mr. Marshall has picked up endorsements from some key local Republican leaders, including Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey! WHAT??!! It’s also very concerning that Mr. Marshall is a pastor and a former police officer ... one can only imagine the damage his fantastical beliefs could do in such positions of authority and trust.
Mr. Aleshire’s article reinforces the idea that our country absolutely needs a robust free press. We, the electorate, need to know when a political candidate expresses unsound views, and we need to know when our elected officials are endorsing them. I greatly appreciate the Roundup’s heads up about another grossly unfit “leader” looming on the horizon.
Randy Cockrell, Payson
