Groundwater management important for Gila County

Water, like the air we breathe, is essential to life as we know it. Water is the one resource we can conserve and protect, yet our duly elected county supervisors consider our water supply to be just another resource to be ignored like it will be there forever.
Supervisor Steve Christensen, after attending a Rural Groundwater Action Plan workshop, said “we would not need” groundwater management. In case he is unaware, we live in the West where water tables are dropping faster than October leaves. Just ask the farmers along the Colorado River whose water allotments are shrinking with each passing year.
As Peter Aleshire pointed out in his Sept. 30 article, the Town of Payson spent “nearly 20 years lobbying for and then building a $50 million system to augment its groundwater supplies …” Because town officials were proactive and saw the need for intelligent water management, Payson is the envy of every town and city in Arizona. The only town with a “guaranteed” water supply.
For Steve Christensen and (Woody Cline) to claim that Gila County does not need groundwater management is irresponsible and contemptible. Do the job you were elected to do … to make our county safer and a viable place to live. At the very least, work to ensure that all of us have a clean, reliable water supply not only for this generation but for future generations as well.
(1) comment
So I guess the wisdom of good stewardship would dictate the building of an ornamental lake off of Mud Springs Rd?? That sounds like a wonderful "water management" idea! (NOT)
