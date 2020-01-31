Editor:
I was disappointed with the 1/21/20 articles regarding the Women's March and March for Life events. If I was a person who didn't live in Payson and didn't understand what the two events were conveying, I would think the two groups were in opposition to each other. When, in fact, both groups share some of the same values.
In the future when articles are posted pertaining to these two different groups, please do not infer that is what it appears to me — that they are "adversaries" or have oppositional thought.
In these days and times that we live in, there is enough of "tribalism" to go around. We are all citizens of the awesome, lovely town of Payson who can think independently and have our own opinions on varying topics without the appearance or intention of being adversarial.
Welcome to America. Land of the free and home of the brave
Bettie Julkes, Payson
