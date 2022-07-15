Editor:

I ran across an ad for Concealed Carry Permit training on social media.

Nothing strange about that, but the comments were interesting ...

“When Democrats are in power they will take your guns,” is the main theme posted.

It got me wondering why this message continues year after year, decade after decade.

In the ‘70s in Texas, you could not, legally carry a loaded weapon in your vehicle. And you could not wear a loaded weapon in public.

Today in Arizona, it is legal to conceal/open carry a loaded weapon almost anywhere ... Arizona universities, churches, supermarkets, even BARS ... No permit is required.

NO CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT IS REQUIRED!

Contrary to the fear mongering message being spread, to instill fear in gun owners, by desperate politicians, new gun laws have loosened restrictions, not tightened them.

Please don’t kill the messenger (me) for telling the truth.

Ted Paulk, Payson

