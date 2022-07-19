I sent the following letter to both Senators Sinema and Kelly last month:
“This is a quote from an ABC News story re the proposed federal gun legislation:
“For gun buyers under 21 years of age, the framework proposes an enhanced review process that requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement — but that would have only impacted Ramos’ ability to buy a weapon had he sought out mental health assistance or had a criminal record.”
Who is going to check mental health records for people under 21 and how are they going to do that? What diagnosis or criteria will be used to grant or deny the right to purchase a gun? How will this investigation into a person’s private medical records be reconciled with the HIPAA laws?
We the people ought to know how this legislation is going to be implemented. Maybe a government agent will make a subjective judgment as to who should be permitted to own a firearm as opposed to a standard based on a judicial finding. Perhaps the agent will find a way to examine an 18-year-old’s school counseling records.
I hope to get a response from our senators that’s informative and answers my questions, but I probably get a standard political email.
