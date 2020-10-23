Editor:
Chief Gartner asked for gun-owning Democrat friends to “call him out” on his assertion that passing “common sense” gun legislation will turn law-abiding citizens into criminals. As a gun appreciating independent, and someone who greatly respects Chief Gartner, I will try and take him up on his challenge.
While I understand completely the fear of government infringing on rights, and that we should always be vigilant in making sure liberties enshrined in the Constitution are protected, Americans throughout our history have been willing to give up certain personal liberties for the good of society. To the issue of gun control, the chief needs no education on current Second Amendment restrictions here in Arizona that we all accept as “common sense” and not a liberal plot to “get our guns.” Prohibited possessor laws are in place to keep guns out of certain individuals’ hands; lawful discharge laws are in place to restrict where you can shoot your gun; and firearm carry laws are in effect to restrict where you are allowed to take your gun. All of these are strong infringements on our Second Amendment rights.
I submit that there may be a few more “common sense” laws that could be enacted to protect society. When a gun owning, former fighter pilot candidate like Mark Kelly has some proposals to consider, instead of assuming he is part of a sinister plot to take your guns, understand that it is much more likely he wants to explore ideas that might make our society a little safer, and to engage in a civil debate that might result in a win-win compromise. “Getting permission” from the government to pass on an heirloom pistol is not “taking your gun,” much like getting permission from the government to drive your car is not taking your car.
Scott Nossek, Payson
Any time Democrats get the majority vote one of their main aims is to restrict law abiding gun owner's rights. Refer to California and Virginia for examples. They always start off initially with a nice non offensive phrase such as "common sense guns laws". I lived in California for 37 years and witnessed this first-hand.
Thanks Tom. Did California "take any of your guns?" Which California gun laws did you find over restrictive to your rights?
