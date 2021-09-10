Gun (out of) control
Editor:
Our nation faces numerous problems that must be solved. One big issue is gun control. None of the 20,000 gun laws that exist adequately solve the problem of gun violence and death by firearms. The subject has more twists and turns than tax laws.
This year gun deaths exceed those of the first five months of 2020, which finished as the deadliest year of gun violence in the last two decades. From 2015-2019, about 40 people per day died from gun fire. 2020 saw an increase in deaths per day to 125 souls. 2021 is trending even higher. We have had 272 mass shootings, and so far nearly 20,000 people have died in gun-related deaths. There’s still three months left for these numbers to climb higher. And they will.
I believe there is a solution to this problem that is simple, fair, and just. A compulsory federal law commanding a prison sentence of 20 years, with no probation, for any adult using a firearm with criminal intent. Punishment for minors to be determined on a case basis, but could include charges against parents or guardians. All firearms must be registered. The law would also include fines and/or confiscation for unregistered firearms on body or in vehicles.
The need to ban sales of military style weapons is unfair if not absurd. Except for round capacity the performance of an AK-15 is the same as semi-automatic 223 caliber varmint rifles. Trouble is the AK-15 looks menacing ... threatening. So why take away the AK-15 from honest law-abiding citizens who enjoy target shooting with it? Mass shootings are done by criminals and mentally challenged people. I don’t see any law that will ever prevent this from happening. Most mass shootings are done by gang-bangers and drive-bys. The 20 years law will quickly reduce these shootings. I anticipate the argument of “We can’t incarcerate the large number of prisoners that are sentenced for 20 years. No space.”
Well, remember our shameful detention of Japanese Americans at the outset of WWII? That happened almost overnight. Do a “tent city.” Build a new prison. The government owns a lot of land. I believe the NRA would agree on this proposal. I am sending copies of this “opinion” to the members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Paul Penning, Payson
