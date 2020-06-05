Editor:
In these days of pandemic, everyone is anxious to keep (hard to find) hand sanitizer or sanitary wipes within easy reach, however, one needs to use caution. Hand sanitizer is flammable! It says so (in tiny letters) on the label. Especially if you smoke or have an open flame (gas) stove, beware! When hands are still damp with sanitizer, a flame can erupt without warning. Remember to wave your hands around to dry them before approaching the flame of your gas range or using a cigarette lighter. In any case, be careful! After your hands dry, the extreme danger is gone; it is the alcohol therein which causes the danger.
Dee Strickland Johnson, aka “Buckshot Dot”
