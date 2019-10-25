Handcrafters say thanks
Editor:
The Payson Handcrafter’s Club thanks the Payson Senior Center for hosting our third annual craft festival.
Also a huge thank you to all that attended, shopped and purchased raffle tickets for the quilt. All proceeds went toward Meals on Wheels. Carol Oelke of Payson was the winner of the quilt.
We appreciate your support. See you next year.
Amy McCracken
