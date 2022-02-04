In about three weeks, on Feb. 12, our beautiful state will celebrate its 110th birthday. I’m proud to state that I’ve been here and a part of our history for almost 1/2 of that time.
“Baby State 48,” as we’ve sometimes been referred to, has grown considerably in those 110 years. It’s now time to shed our adolescence behavior and grow into what is expected and needed for the nation’s 16th most populous state.
For example, in the past we’ve elected governors based on their popularity as they were radio announcers, car dealership owners, chefs in waiting, small town politicians, ice cream operatives, readers of TV news, etc. Our population boom and the complexities of the 21st century necessitates the need for a “head of state” that has the background of a lawyer (although not necessarily a lawyer), as they’ll be dealing with laws and lawmakers, has experience AND success in dealing with a wide range of people, has a track record of public service, has shown a willingness to cooperate with others to address and solve complex problems, and has the interpersonal skills needed to work with a legislature that may have 90 different ideas on how to deal with important issues of state.
In other words, thanks to those that have served as governors in the past, but the bar has been raised and it’s up to us voters to elevate the governor’s office to one that’s based on experience, education, and shared values rather than popularity.
A great 110th birthday present for our great state would be to start electing politicians based on their qualifications and not on their party affiliation.
