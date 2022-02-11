Do you ever stop and think about those everyday heroes who serve us? People like those amazing U.S. postal workers. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom” as the saying goes, prevent our Payson postal workers from offering the simple gifts of a smile (for some the only smile they’ll see all day) and a “thank you.” The simplest things can make all the difference.
My Etsy stained glass business made it through the past two years because of their support and dedication. Last week I waited in line on one of those busy days at the Payson post office. Someone shouted to the two hard-working postal workers,“Hey. Where’s your backup?” The postal clerk replied,“I am the backup.” Without missing a beat, she called the next in line, smiled, and said,“Thank you for your patience.” An elderly man, clutching his walker, painstakingly made his way to the only other postal worker, placing forms and a package on the desk. The clerk sorted the papers, filled out the forms, and instructed him to slide his credit card into the monitor. The elderly gentleman didn’t understand, even after the clerk repeated the instructions several times. Then the clerk just disappeared! We looked on, baffled. The clerk magically materialized at a side door, passed us in line, stood by the gentleman, and processed the credit card ... treating him with dignity and respect.
Great reminder to pay it forward with a smile and thanks to those who serve.
