Editor:
In response to Kathy Hopkin’s letter concerning emergency veterinary services in Payson: accusing the hard-working veterinarians in Payson of “pure laziness” prompts me to point out her ignorance of demographics and staffing requirements. It takes upwards of 20 clinics within 50 miles of one 24-7 emergency clinic in order to support its existence. It also takes upwards of twice to three times the staff in order to successfully offer all services.
I have worked for Dr. Alan Hallman for 11 years. He has owned Star Valley Veterinary Clinic since 1985, and for the first 22 of those years he provided emergency services, along with large animal, for the area, but that service could not be sustained. Providing emergency services has evolved to the point that it is extremely taxing on doctors and staff, and is better served by clinics that specialize in 24-hour emergency service.
Veterinarians suffer from one of the highest suicide rates of any profession, and a huge contributor to that is compassion fatigue, long hours worked and burnout.
It is legal for non-veterinarians to own veterinarian clinics. An option would be for community members and businesspeople to open their own emergency clinic in Payson, hiring doctors, technicians, assistants, front and back office managers, and kennel help. But if this was a viable option for a small town, it probably would have already happened.
One other point: we do offer emergency services, just not after hours. You walk in our clinic with your pet who has been hit by a car, and we will do everything we can to help you and your pet, which is the standard of care in veterinary medicine.
Working for Dr. Hallman and Dr. Jaynee Card has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in my life, but considering their strong work ethic and dynamic personalities, two words I would never use to describe either of them would be “lazy” or “uncaring.”
Susan Starr, certified veterinary technician, Star Valley Veterinary Clinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!