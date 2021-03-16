Editor:
Let’s talk harmony. Can we literally “love” our community and our world into peace and joyfulness? Can we, each of us, let go of our “righteousness,” the misguided notion that my side, my point of view is absolute truth and anyone who disagrees is my enemy?
Does seeking harmony by appreciating that all of us are uniquely created human beings of the Universe/God/Supreme Being seem foolish? Weak? Silly? Woo Woo? Or too much like Sunday School?
Isn’t harmony really one of the results of living the Golden Rule — the message of Jesus and other spiritual philosophies? Why is it so hard for us to see the light of Spirit in each other? We can do better. We need to do better for our own sakes. Fear, anger, hate, and stress are damaging to our bodies and our minds. Ask your doctor.
How can we seek harmony more effectively? Live the lives we are capable of. Stop listening to “news” from questionable sources, sources that want to keep us from harmony and feed our biases to sell us ads. Even our worst enemy, Russia, is now spreading disharmony among us within social media. A divided America is a weaker America.
Can we work harder to accept what is? I know it’s hard. It can feel good to “fight on” for some belief we have. It’s hard to face the disappointment of losing an election, for example. Like it or not, however, it’s over. The majority of Republican leaders like Senator Mitch McConnell, all 50 state election commissions, and the Supreme Court (with three justices appointed by Trump) fully agree there was no fraud. I am sure many readers are really disappointed in the election results. The other side felt the same way in 2016. But it’s time to heal and move on, even to celebrate that the election held by the greatest democracy in the world worked. We need to be open to solutions to the many other issues that lay before us. It will take harmony and good will from all of us to encourage our leaders to do the right thing for our nation, not just their party supporters and big money donors. It will take harmony here in Payson for us to deal with our future issues and solutions as well.
Wishing harmony for us all.
Ric Hinkie, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!