Editor:

Psychiatrists will tell us that hate alters reality and judgment and causes people to do stupid things. Attorney General Garland made a hugely stupid decision by sending FBI agents to raid the home of former President Trump. The “optics” places the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the FBI, in a potential horrendously embarrassing position.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.