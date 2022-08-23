Psychiatrists will tell us that hate alters reality and judgment and causes people to do stupid things. Attorney General Garland made a hugely stupid decision by sending FBI agents to raid the home of former President Trump. The “optics” places the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the FBI, in a potential horrendously embarrassing position.
With this pre-dawn raid, the DOJ and the FBI have entered a very risky game of chess. If this ends up with no substantial charges, it will quickly take down the Biden administration.
The FBI’s reputation as the world’s premier law enforcement organization has again been severely tarnished, first with the agency’s malfeasance and participation in the discredited Russian collusion farce, and now the raid on a former president of the United States.
We Americans see what it really is — a politically driven assault on a future Republican presidential candidate. It puts to risk the stability of the country.
Americans look at the sending of 30 armed agents to the Trump home in the dark of night as purely political intimidation. Does anyone believe there would have been a shootout? A couple of agents knocking on the front door during normal business hours would have gotten them in the home. These SWAT team tactics are generally reserved for arresting high risk narco kingpins or an international terrorist.
And the political intimidation is broad. Friends, associates, and past members of the Trump administration have suffered similar high caliber visits by the FBI, and put in handcuffs (some in leg irons) and marched through public crowds for maximum public embarrassment. This intimidation has to stop.
Is this law enforcement intimidation leading to a police state? Perhaps. The job description for 87,000 new IRS agents reads; “Be willing to carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary,” AND “Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments”
Why do “pencil pusher” auditors need a firearm?
Trump is the most persecuted political figure in American history. Thousands of journalists have been investigating everything Trump for years and have come up empty.
With the past history of the DOJ and the FBI lying to judges to get FISA warrants and creating evidence, we need to make sure there was no planted evidence and this is not a setup.
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
