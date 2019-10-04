Hate alters reality and judgment
Editor:
Hate alters reality and judgment. Hate also creates significant stupidity and extreme high-risk actions.
Hate of President Trump altered the judgment of high-ranking officials in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department Justice. Hate drove these officials to engage in high risk and stupid actions to try to remove a duly elected president — and they failed. Many will end up in jail.
Hate drove the Mueller investigation. Some 19 investigators, 40 FBI agents and $40 million was spent on trying to find any kind of criminal act committed by the president — and failed, deeply disappointing Democrats.
In another hate-fueled misjudgment by the Democrats — they called Robert Mueller to testify before Congress hoping to get something on the president. The aging former FBI director stumbled and mumbled through many senior moments. It was an extraordinary failure.
That was followed by the biggest hate-driven blunder yet when Speaker Pelosi prematurely announced that Democrats would initiate impeachment proceedings because a whistleblower had damning evidence on President Trump.
The following day, the whistleblower’s complaint was released — full of hearsay and no evidence of a criminal act. The whistleblower stated, “I was not a direct witness to most of the events described.” Because he or she was not present, he/she is not eligible for whistleblower protections.
The whistleblower’s primary complaint is that during a phone call with the president of Ukraine, President Trump threatened suspending military aid unless Ukraine investigated misdeeds of the Bidens and claimed such actions were illegal. The subject of military aid threats was never discussed. And it’s legal for President Trump to request Ukraine investigate the Bidens. A treaty signed by President Clinton in 1995 allows the two countries to share corruption investigation information.
Additionally, Joe Biden has publicly bragged that he threatened, as vice president, to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid, if Ukraine did not fire the prosecutor investigating his son, Hunter. Ukraine fired the prosecutor.
Both the phone call transcripts and the whistleblower’s complaint are posted at gilagop.com.
The Democrats’ hate of President Trump has to stop. Hate has caused resistance of President Trump’s every attempt to create a better life for Americans. Hate has consumed all their time. The country’s business is stalled. The booming Trump economy and low unemployment is at risk of loss. If you want to keep a better life, vote Republican.
Gary P. Morris, chairman,
Gila County Republican Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!