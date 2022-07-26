Hats off Jul 26, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Is it just me, or does anyone else feel it is rude and disrespectful of the city council members to wear their cowboy hats and ball caps when they sit down to a council meeting?Yes, I’m a Boomer, but it makes me really uncomfortable to see this. Hat etiquette will tell you that removing a hat indoors is a sign of respect or even deference. 