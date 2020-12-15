Have a little faith
Editor:
Who are these people? Hate and revenge, spite and lies, all hallmarks of a bunch of people who claim to be patriots and love the USA. Now we endure attacks on our vote by a loser, these attacks that make me wonder what god they love. Isn’t anyone offended? Can we trust any leader who has by any deed, word, or non-action condoned this attack on our country? By the same judgment can we allow such people the respect they feel they are owed?
The wolverine is a fascinating beast. Vicious fighter, loner, and rare. It’s least endearing trait is that it fouls anything it finds for food but doesn’t eat. This president is so much more destructive.
So far, these last four years haven’t made much sense. Standards have an unequal weight and a tan suit, emails, or Benghazi seem to overbalance near 300,000 deaths. Hard to fathom but in nine months we killed four Vietnams, or a long list of potential place names throughout the good old USA.
I can respect an anti-mask protester shouting “My body, my choice!”; it is hilarious being shouted by the same people at patients outside a family planning clinic.
If we promise to acknowledge progress made in the past four years will the rest of us take up a more loving view of our neighbors?
Will it be possible to mention a subject and not see flinches and moves towards the gun cabinet?
Will it be possible for open bigotry and mendacious hate to be shunned?
We don’t have to notice or give attention to the jerks. We don’t have to accommodate attacks on each other on flimsy claims of offense.
If you are a bigot, you are deplorable. If you are a liar, you are deplorable. If you are creating hate, you are deplorable. So, claiming, as a pride, that you are deplorable, is too deplorable. It makes you equal to the worst of us.
So, with all love. Back off, calm down, scratch your rump, and try to go forward with the rest of us.
Remember, the system that gives us all this depends on us to trust each other, to take each other on faith.
Have a little faith, brothers and sisters, have a little faith.
Tom Theobald, Payson
