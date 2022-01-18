Becky Orahood asks, “Freedom of speech means that it’s OK to spew hateful and insulting rhetoric?” (“No need to be disrespectful” Roundup, Jan. 7th.)
Yes. When the object of your hateful and insulting rhetoric is violating every principle of liberty upon which our nation is founded, every constitutional principle of the rule of law, every fundamental right of the citizen our nation was founded to preserve and protect for the first time in 50 centuries of rule by the divine right of tyrants, yes.
When he cavalierly turns over billions of dollars of military equipment to our mortal enemies, the implacable enemies of every principle of human decency we hold dear; when he allows 13 members of our military and countless other American civilians in a war zone to be murdered because he hates our former president — who in four short years did more for America than any president since the founding era — yes.
When he opens our borders to an invasion of foreigners and flies them around to unsuspecting and unprepared American communities and puts them up in hotels at taxpayer expense or turns them loose with no pretense of vetting them for disease, skill-sets, decency, or criminal records, all hoping to get them to illegally vote his party of Marxists into permanent government power, yes. When he offers them money to come here and invade our nation, ignoring his constitutional obligation to guarantee every state a Republican form of government and protection from invasion, yes.
He is a traitor by constitutional definition; he has accomplished nothing in 48 years of public so-called “service” besides making himself a millionaire off the taxpayers by taking kickbacks via his son from foreign aid, he peddled to our allies and enemies alike. He deserves more than the vitriolic disrespect of every decent American; he deserves arrest and prosecution and permanent incarceration in a mental hospital for the criminally insane.
He certainly does not deserve the fawning admiration of legions of Democrats who think American liberty and Marxist totalitarianism are somehow moral equivalents.
