Editor:
As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the health and financial welfare of people across the world we must be wondering how fragile life can be.
Our planet is alive and is struggling under the abuse that air pollution, toxins in the water, and habitat loss have done to ecosystems. We rely on clean air, water and healthy ecosystems that help us grow food and keep our children and grandchildren from developing respiratory illnesses and diseases. We see the changes in our own backyards with more frequent and intense storm systems.
People have worked together during the pandemic to get us through this tough time. Let us work together to heal a sick planet Earth and join with scientists who say that we can make a difference by curbing carbon emissions and learn ways to respect the planet that sustains us. I have certainly noticed a difference in the air quality in my neighborhood since the shutdown.
Vote for legislation that supports clean energy and safeguards for a healthier planet. Join with your family, friends, and neighbors to heal our sick planet Earth.
Julie Boston, Mesa
