Health care should be a right
Editor:
It’s interesting to see a Republican, Andy McKinney, extolling the virtues of labor unions while Democrats have always been the supporters of unions in their struggle for dignity, good pay and health benefits.
Democrats are not working to take away health benefits! Whether their plan is “Medicare for all” or “Medicare for those who want it” or a revised Affordable Care Act, they are seriously considering how best to provide health insurance for everybody.
Republicans in Congress have repeatedly tried to repeal the ACA (Obamacare) without any viable replacement. Other Republicans and Democrats have worked to prevent such chaos.
A recent PBS documentary reported that 44 million Americans have no health insurance and 8 out of 10 of these are workers or their dependents. We can argue about the number — 20 million or 44 million — but these are people we should care about.
Health care in America should not be a question of depending on charity or going without. Health care should be a right.
Carol Waymire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!