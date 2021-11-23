I have had the honor of volunteering at Banner Payson Medical Center since 2018. Although I have been able to volunteer in different areas of the hospital, my true passion is pet therapy with my dog Mattie May.
It’s funny because when I started volunteering, I hoped that Mattie May and I could make a difference for both the staff and the patients we visited. Little did I know what an impact they would make on me. You see, I had no clue of what it took to run a hospital or how truly passionate Banner employees are at working with our community to make it a better place.
One of the things I found was that people normally associate a hospital with the doctors and nurses who care for them … our “Healthcare Heroes.” Since volunteering, I have learned that there are so many more “Healthcare Heroes” that may not be recognized but play such a crucial role in the day-to-day operations of the hospital. Some of these people include: the Environmental Services Team who work tirelessly to sanitize each room as patients come and go; Front Desk/Registration staff; Supply; Catering; Medical Records; Pharmacy; Admin.; Security; ITD; and our own Volunteer/Marketing Manager who utilizes volunteers to help make patients’ stay a bit better and by lessening the load for staff. These are just a few of the Healthcare Heroes that Mattie May and I are lucky enough to visit with on a weekly basis.
The last 20 months have been incredibly difficult for both the hospital staff and our community as we have had to deal with this crazy pandemic. People have been stretched beyond their limits at times. I’ve seen it when staff hug Mattie May a little longer and a little tighter and say that they really needed that hug. I just want to tell these heroes that all your hard work has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. I am so honored and humbled to be able to volunteer with you each week and to allow Mattie May to give puppy hugs when you need it the most. I continually pray for good health, strength, and peace during these trying times for each of you as you go through your day. Thank you for all you do my special friends.
P.S. Mattie May sez thank you too for all the puppy hugs and special treats.
