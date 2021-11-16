In a recent article by Howard Fischer appearing in the Roundup, he chortles about our “increasingly healthy economy ...” He bases this outrageous statement on one fact: the unemployment rate is down.
Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of economics understands that economic growth or decline is never based on one factor alone. Taking other economic indicators into consideration, our current economy is in bad shape and getting worse. For example, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. GDP growth fell to 2%, in the third quarter, the weakest since the pandemic “recovery” began. Consumer confidence is down (reflected, in part, by people not buying new clothes or eating out) while inflation is up (have you bought a gallon of gas lately? Do you enjoy paying five bucks a pound for hamburger?) Stock market prices are falling. Respected economist, Steve Forbes, predicts food rationing and price fixing in the near future.
Even the quoted statistics from the Labor Department showing that joblessness is down is misleading. Those statistics are based on the number of people in a given time frame who have applied for unemployment benefits. But as any good economist understands, even those numbers do not reflect a complete picture of the jobless rate, let alone the health of our economy.
Most economists today agree that the numbers are down not because people are working, but because they are NOT working, having stopped seeking employment and therefore unemployment benefits. That is because the current administration has made it more lucrative to stay home. Employers are begging for workers, so much so that they are offering much higher wages, adding to the already out-of-control inflation.
The Founders of this nation understood clearly that the only way their new creation could survive was if an educated population were able to make informed, intelligent political decisions. That, they reasoned, meant a free press was vital to the political process. The purpose of the press is to provide unbiased, truthful information to the people they serve. I truly wish the editors of the Roundup would remember that.
