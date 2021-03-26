Editor:
In 2016, the left in America was afforded the freedom, and the right, to question the integrity of the election because of alleged Russian collusion. They were applauded as true patriots for protecting one of our most sacred rights. Nineteen lawyers, two years, and $30 million later concluded the allegations were unfounded.
What if the same resources were allotted to investigate possible voter fraud in the 2020 election? Fairness would dictate the same right to conservatives to question the integrity of the 2020 election. Sadly, this is not the case. Instead, they are called liars, conspiracy theorists, or seditionists. They are blocked from social media. I don’t recall anyone being censored by big tech for spreading misinformation about Russian collusion.
Case in point. Mr. Capistrant was accused of lying for a factual, yes factual, letter that merely asked people to consider these facts and think. What is more egregious is that the Roundup is scolded for running a letter that does not line up with that writer’s opinion. A previous writer suggested that News Max and Fox News must be censored. This is a dangerous rattlesnake highway to go down.
One should want to hear all sides to form an intelligent opinion. To remain a free society, we must protect our First Amendment. Allowing only one voice is the birthplace of fascism and totalitarianism.
Run with people who are seeking the truth. Run away from people who are sure they have it.
Mark Smith
