Editor:
Heartfelt gratitude to the Payson Fire Department paramedics and ambulance team!
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 5:45 am
Earlier in January, I had foot surgery, rendering my left foot non-weight bearing for at least eight weeks. Mobility was limited to my right leg and crutches.
Fast-forward to around 1700 hours, Tuesday, 24 January. I stood up from an unstable chair that slid out from under me, severely twisting my weight bearing, right knee. It was the most excruciating, blinding pain I have ever felt. I called my neighbor who came over to help as I was now unable to move without incredible pain. After a brief discussion, she strongly recommended I call 911.
The 911 operator was kind and calm, quickly going through a few necessary details to dispatch the right crew.
A few moments later, a fire truck with a paramedic team, arrived at my home on West Houston Mesa. They too were calm, and helped me calm down, each crew member doing their task quickly, efficiently and gently. I was amazed by the paramedic who started the IV line, in virtual darkness, he hit the vein, cleared the line and taped it up. (Most medical folks can’t find a good vein in either arm, he found it and got the job done in just a few seconds.) The crew lifted me onto the stretcher with minimal pain to my knee and got me into the ambulance. High-praise to the ambulance crew who were also thoughtful, empathetic and highly skilled.
I’m not sure what station the fire crew/medic team dispatched from, but they were amazing and I am grateful for each of them. We are lucky to have these skilled, caring professionals in a small town like Payson.
My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who helped me when I was completely unable to help myself.
God bless each of you!
Carol Smith, Payson
