Editor:
We love to camp near Payson with our dogs. My friends living in the Payson/Pine area informed me that no veterinarian is available at night unless you drive like mad down to Mesa (over one hour/74mi). With a Payson population of over 16K and with many visitors coming through in the summer, it seems something needs to occur to help animals after-hours.
Can’t something be done to help our critters who are not being serviced by the town of Payson?
C.E. Schafer, Phoenix
