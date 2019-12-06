Editor:
We all learn new things every week, at least I hope so.
This week I was in the Pine post office, talking with Ray, our postmaster, and Tammy, who has also worked in our local post office for many years. They both helped me with a huge mailing challenge, and I found out we all need to look on our receipt, go online, and complete the simple survey at https:// postalexperience.com/Pos.
Our small-town post office (including Payson), needs all the help they can get, acquiring supplies and recognition for their service day in and day out.
Not to leave out Kaylene, who works in Pine, and Ellen, who is a “bulk mail” asset to the Payson post office.
PLEASE take a minute and complete the survey on a regular basis for our hard-working postal employees.
Ginger Jeffers, Pine
