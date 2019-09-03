Homeless help
Editor:
Thank you Mayor Morrissey for working side by side with the hard working people trying to end the homelessness problem in our area. Lots of elected officials and many local churches are involved.
Recently the Arizona Department of Housing honored Gila County Supervisors Woody Cline, Tim Humphrey and Tommie Martin at a luncheon — they were told they were the first ever to receive this kind of recognition. It was for the work done for the homeless and efforts to prevent homelessness.
Also Mayor Tom Morrissey has been offering a free martial arts class since January. This is every Friday evening at Rim Country Health, and any donations go to a local homeless ministry. Everyone of all ages and skill levels welcome.
Keep up the good work!
Lori Mills
