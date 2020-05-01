Editor:
Domestic violence is worse today. You and I can make a difference. These families leave home with just the shirt on their backs. Spring cleaning can be a time to go through those old blankets, shoes, clothes, games, toys, and things you no longer use. Put them in a large plastic bag. Call the domestic violence hotline in your area. They will arrange a pickup.
Isn’t it great to know that there are things we CAN do when we feel limited by all the things we can’t do?
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
