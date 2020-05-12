Editor:
I needed to go across town today to take care of some necessary business. I had planned on going and coming straight back home. The trip normally takes about 10 minutes. Today it took me a good 45 minutes to get back home because of traffic. At the intersection of Granite Dells and Highway 260 people were blocking the intersection so they could probably get back to the Valley. Payson needs to put up a huge sign that says “DO NOT BLOCK INTERSECTION” and have a fine.
This isn’t the first and probably not the last time this has happened to me and I’m fed up with people not obeying the laws. I tried to get home another way, but Beeline Highway was backed up too. There was an accident by Bashas’ shopping center on Highway 260.
I really would like to see police out on Sunday afternoons directing traffic so people won’t block the intersections. Those of us who live in Payson would like to see something done about this problem.
It is my opinion that people don’t understand that we are in the middle of a pandemic and they don’t understand how serious this is. Please, can’t we do something about the traffic?
Dar Harris, Payson
(2) comments
How does the Panicdemic have any relevance to this tale??
Phil,
It's called conditioning. Everything can be traced back to the panicdemic, and the panicdemic is President Trump's fault according to the media, so the traffic is actually President Trump's fault as well. It's so easy.
Jack
