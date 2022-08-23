Editor:

Vice mayor and mayoral candidate Chris Higgins is continuously referred to here in the Roundup as co-owner of local radio station KRIM.

Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

It is good the voters recognized you for the community destructive zealot you are. You are not compatible for public office. This violates the town of Payson code of conduct and your oath. This is untrue. I hope you are prosecuted. https://www.krimfm.com/about

Chris Higgins – Station Manager

We have provided entertainment at our Payson Farmers Market, Beeline Classic Car Show, Relay for Life, Optimist Fishing Festival, along with many other events throughout the Rim Country. KRIM is fully funded by the community it serves through the non-profit corporation, Payson Council for the Musical Arts, Inc. All contributions, underwriting, sponsorships, or other financial support to KRIM is tax deductible.

According to NPR guidelines, underwriting is defined as third-party pieces read aloud by the station personnel that are technical and informative, allowing listeners to form their own opinion about the product or service. This practice is similar to advertising.

Underwriting, a form of sponsorship for nonprofit organizations, promotes the Underwriter while supporting the nonprofit. Underwriters benefit from the public visibility and positive image they derive from the exposure as well as the traffic attracted to their websites and the sales that result.

