Vice mayor and mayoral candidate Chris Higgins is continuously referred to here in the Roundup as co-owner of local radio station KRIM.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 8:07 am
Legally KRIM is a non-commercial, not for profit low power station owned and operated by a 501(c)(3) called Payson Council For The Musical Arts. As Roundup reporters well know, 501(c)(3) non-profits (by definition) are not “owned” by individuals, since no part of the net earnings can inure to the benefit of any private shareholder or individual. What most people in Payson don’t know is that this 501(c)(3) low power FM radio station is licensed by the FCC to provide “educational services.” Not only does the FCC prohibit private ownership, they also prohibit transfer of ownership. As far as the FCC knows, the station has been, is, and can only be owned by Payson Council For the Musical Arts, not Chris Higgins or any other individual.
Local businesses continue to report buying “advertising” on KRIM. They get commercial invoices and write checks. That’s legally impossible because as a 501(c)(3), KRIM can accept donations, but it is expressly prohibited from selling advertising. When confronted with sales invoices from the 501(c)(3) and canceled checks paid by the town to KRIM-LLC (a separate private company using the same name as the station), Payson’s town attorney explained that the town didn’t buy advertising — it is merely an underwriter of KRIM. So how can a non-profit 501(c)(3) low power station that can’t sell commercials be underwritten by the Town of Payson and “owned” by a sitting member of the council at the same time? Move along folks, nothing to see here.
Jim Ferris, Payson
(1) comment
It is good the voters recognized you for the community destructive zealot you are. You are not compatible for public office. This violates the town of Payson code of conduct and your oath. This is untrue. I hope you are prosecuted. https://www.krimfm.com/about
Chris Higgins – Station Manager
We have provided entertainment at our Payson Farmers Market, Beeline Classic Car Show, Relay for Life, Optimist Fishing Festival, along with many other events throughout the Rim Country. KRIM is fully funded by the community it serves through the non-profit corporation, Payson Council for the Musical Arts, Inc. All contributions, underwriting, sponsorships, or other financial support to KRIM is tax deductible.
According to NPR guidelines, underwriting is defined as third-party pieces read aloud by the station personnel that are technical and informative, allowing listeners to form their own opinion about the product or service. This practice is similar to advertising.
Underwriting, a form of sponsorship for nonprofit organizations, promotes the Underwriter while supporting the nonprofit. Underwriters benefit from the public visibility and positive image they derive from the exposure as well as the traffic attracted to their websites and the sales that result.
