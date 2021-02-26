Editor:
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers is a member of the Oath Keepers militia; a group under investigation by the FBI for attacking our Capitol.
Despite hours of film proving otherwise; Rogers falsely said that antifa attacked the Capitol.
She is quoted, “I condemn the radical antifa mobs for attacking the Capitol ...” even though the FBI says it’s not true.
She says that Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires is good.
She says withdrawal from the Climate Accord is good.
She said, “I am proud to support President Trump’s legacy.”
Rogers cities these two terrible Trump actions as a reason to rename an Arizona highway.
Thus Rogers has introduced SCM1003 to rename Arizona Highway 260 Donald J. Trump Highway.
The family of Sen. John McCain often use this highway when they travel to their Sedona home. What a slap in the face to this family after the terrible things the draft dodger Donald Trump said to, and of, an American hero!
Knowing full well that Trump is facing a minimum of four criminal lawsuits and three civil lawsuits, with more in the offing. Yet Rogers is moving forward with this appalling bill.
Trump is very likely to be convicted of a few of these crimes.
Do we really want a major highway in Arizona named after a convicted felon?
There is already a highway along the Rim that would pay tribute to Trump ... the General CROOK Trail would be more apropos.
If it is necessary to rename this 220-mile stretch of highway, I offer a better suggestion than the Trump sycophant Sen. Rogers has proffered:
“Senator John McCain Highway” would pay tribute to an Arizona public servant who spent most of his life honorably serving and sacrificing for his country and our state.
Ted Paulk, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!