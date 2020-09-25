Editor:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died; may she Rest in Peace.
Women voters: we can thank RBG for equal access to education, job equality, less sexual harassment, more-equal pay, and access to women’s health (including birth control).
Imagine a world without RBG’s Supreme Court influence, and we go back to a time when only wealthy women had access to choices about family size and personal health decisions. No, let’s not imagine it, and let’s not go back to that world.
Honor RBG by using your voice and your vote to protect women in the workplace, in education, in the military, in financial matters, and in family planning choices.
Carol Waymire
