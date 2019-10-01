Honoring military and emergency personnel
Editor:
Payson High School will be hosting a Military-First Responder Night at the Friday, Oct. 4 home football game versus Holbrook. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. All current and past military service members, current and retired first responders will be admitted free to the football game.
As a community, Payson and our surrounding communities are rich with military service and first responder service to our country, state and towns. We want our military members and first responders to know how much we appreciate them.
At halftime of the football game, we will ask all military and first responders to come down to the track in front of the stands so that we can honor them with a brief recognition ceremony.
To get into the game, show your current military service ID, or some other form of military service documentation such as your DD214 or “veteran” declaration on your driver’s license, etc. First responders can show their work ID or badge.
Rich Ormand, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!